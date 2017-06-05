Julianne Nicholson, a Law & Order veteran who co-starred on NBC’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent and two other Dick Wolf series, has joined the cast of Law & Order: True Crime – The Menendez Murders. NBC has ordered eight episodes for the first season.

The true-crime anthology series centers on Lyle (Gaston Villanueva) and Erik (Gus Halper) Menendez, brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents seven years earlier. After a mistrial and deadlocked juries — there was one trial but two separate juries, one for each brother — they later were re-tried, convicted and sentenced to life without parole.

Edie Falco plays defense attorney Leslie Abramson. Nicholson will play Jill Lansing, Abramson’s whip-smart and trusted partner on the defense team, responsible for representing Lyle. Lansing is a caring professional genuinely dedicated to the Menendez case.

Last week, the series cast Anthony Edwards as Judge Stanley Weisberg, who oversaw the trial and had a contentious relationship with Abramson.

Nicholson guest-starred on the original Law & Order, was a series regular on Conviction and co-starred alongside Chris Noth on Criminal Intent which ran for 10 seasons on NBC and USA Network. She is repped by UTA and Davien Littlefield.