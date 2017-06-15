EXCLUSIVE: Judy Greer has been added to Richard Linklater’s upcoming comedy-drama Where’d You Go, Bernadette, joining Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, and Billy Crudup. Written by Linklater, Holly Gent Palmo and Vince Palmo, the film, based on Maria Semple’s novel, follows Bernadette Fox (Blanchett), an architect-turned-recluse who goes missing prior to a family vacation. This prompts her husband and 15-year-old daughter to go on an expedition in hopes of finding the third link to their small family.

Greer will play Dr. Kurtz, the brutally honest director of a treatment facility that caters to mental illness and drug issues. Kurtz puts a priority in helping her patients through presenting the reality of their respective situations.

Megan Ellison of Annapurna Pictures is producing along with Color Force Productions’ Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Greer, who has appeared in numerous film and TV projects, recently made her directorial debut with the dark comedy feature A Happening of Monumental Proportions, which starred Allison Janney, Jennifer Garner, Common and Bradley Whitford. She’ll next be seen in Fox’s War for the Planet of the Apes and recurs in season three of the Hulu series Casual.

