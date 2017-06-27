Josh Duhamel will make his directorial debut for WWE Studios on The Buddy Games. He also will star in the film alongside wrestling star Seamus and Nick Swardson. Actually, you would know all this if you were watching WWE Raw, as Duhamel just announced it on the broadcast.

Duhamel, who just opened in Transformers: The Last Knight, wrote the script with Jude Weng and Bob Schwartz. The premise: A group of thirtysomething friends reunite to play the Buddy Game. That is a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship — or die trying. The film will begin shooting August in Vancouver. Duhamel will produce with Jude Weng and WWE Studios president Michael Luisi.

Duhamel is repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management.