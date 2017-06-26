EXCLUSIVE: Longtime CAA agent Jon Levin, whose clients have included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Andy Serkis, Neil Gaiman and Mimi Leder to name a few, has left the agency and will become a manager at Beverly Hills-based company ROAR. The management company is roughly 17 years old and has about 25 employees, with clients such as the Hemsworth trio of Chris, Liam and Luke. The partners in the management company are Bernie Cahill, Greg Suess and Will Ward.

Levin announced his departure to his colleagues this morning in the staff meeting, but there had been rumblings of this over the past month.

CAA Partner Bryan Lourd put out a very nice statement about Levin this AM: “Jon’s contributions to so many clients and companies reach back thirty-eight years. His ability to pick great stories and entertainment is only surpassed by his character and integrity. He’s going to be one of the great producers in our business; in many ways, he already is.”

Levin has long been known for repping a diverse slate of IPs — sci-fi/fantasy, comic books/graphic novels, children’s books, animation, foreign films to life rights, historical and biographical worlds – and has also been involved in many packages over the years. Those including such films as Shrek, Coraline, Ice Age, Where the Wild Things Are, Hook, Midnight Run, Glengarry Glen Ross, Dracula, The Karate Kid, Little Miss Sunshine, Stardust, Unbroken, In The Line Of Fire, Hannibal, American Gods and The Leftovers.

Levin worked on putting several other films together as well: The Only Living Boy In New York (produced by Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa and directed by Marc Webb), Marshall (directed by Reggie Hudlin and starring Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad and Sterling K. Brown), Hostiles (directed and co-written by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale), The Graveyard Book (adapted from Gaiman’s award-winning novel and to be directed by Ron Howard and produced by Gil Netter and Imagine at Disney), The Zookeeper’s Wife (directed by Niki Caro and starring Jessica Chastain) and Murder On The Orient Express (produced by Simon Kinberg and Mark Gordon and directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh along with Michelle Pfeiffer, Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley and Judi Dench at Fox).

“Jon has worked with some of the best in the industry, including Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman, Steven Spielberg, Will Smith, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, John Hughes, Robert Zemeckis and Robert Downey, Jr. among many others. The films in which Jon has been involved have garnered over one hundred Academy Award nominations and twenty-five Oscar wins,” said ROAR’s Ward in a statement.