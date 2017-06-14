Johnny Depp’s Infinitum Nihil has signed a first-look feature film deal with IM Global. The deal, which comes as Depp’s fifth installment of the Disney franchise Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales crossed the $600M global box office mark, was negotiated shortly before the Cannes Film Festival. The deal was done in tandem with IM Global’s commitment to finance and co-produce Depp’s next film, Richard Says Goodbye, the dramedy written and to be directed by Wayne Roberts (Katie Says Goodbye).

Production on that project is set to start this summer and is being produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik, and IM Global President of Production, Academy Award winner Greg Shapiro (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) with IM Global founder and CEO Stuart Ford and Depp on as executive producers.

Depp’s company is run by an executive team of Depp, Christi Dembrowski, Sam Sakar and Stephen Deuters.

“Johnny is of course a globally recognized superstar but, as importantly, we at IM Global love Infinitum Nihil’s idiosyncratic and taste-driven view of the movie-making world and the unique brand that Johnny, Christi and their team have developed,” said Ford. “We’re building this relationship in order to generate great movies for the global audience with a like-minded creative partner, and with IM Global’s reputation as a company that has enjoyed frequent success greenlighting bold films outside of the confines of the major studio system I feel certain that our newly extended filmmaking partnership with Infinitum Nihil will be a fruitful one.”

IM Global’s relationship with Infinitum Nihil began last year when IM Global Television announced that it was developing a music-driven TV drama series about the legendary Muscle Shoals recording studio based on Rick Hall’s autobiography The Man From Muscle Shoals: My Journey from Shame to Fame with Infinitum Nihil as producers along with Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Produced.

The IM Global first-look feature film deal was negotiated by Shapiro and Deborah Zipser, general counsel, on behalf of IM Global, and by CAA on behalf of Depp. CAA is also handling the domestic distribution rights to Richard Says Goodbye.