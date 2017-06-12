Johnny Depp is headed to this year’s Glastonbury Festival where he’ll be the inaugural “Guest of Honour” at Cineramageddon, a new five day film fest set within the epic music event. Conceived and curated by director Julien Temple, Cineramageddon will screen films onto the biggest cinema screen in Britain with the audience seated in a post-apocalyptic drive-in auditorium featuring mutated British and American cars and repurposed funfair rides. Depp will introduce his personal choice of films – The Libertine, Dead Man and Withnail & I – that will be screening through the night on June 22 and will discuss selections in person with Temple.

All3Media International has struck two package deals which will see more than 400 hours of factual content arriving in China via deals with Wings Media and VOD platform Bilibili.com. Wings Media has picked up a package of arts, gardening and history programming, securing basic cable rights to a total of 16 titles for the Shanghai Art Channel, a public service channel focussing on fine art content. Titles include Alexandria and Egypt’s Lost Queens. Bilibili has signed up multiple titles, securing a range of content spanning subjects from cookery and technology to travel and ancient history. Titles include Gok Wan’s six-part series Gok Cooks Chinese as well as series one and two of Heston’s Feast and series four and five of Gorden Ramsay’s The F Word.

A+E Networks has appointed John Flanagan as general manager for The History Channel Japan Corp., a joint-venture between A+E Networks and Super-Network. The move comes as part of A+E’s aggressive growth plans in Japan, where it increased its stake in the 15-year joint venture with Super Network from 50% to 80% in July 2016. Based in Tokyo, Flanagan will be responsible for all business operations, including revenues, channel programming, production, marketing, financial reporting and new business development. He is tasked with driving THCJ’s growth in the linear and digital space and he’ll work with A+E partners, distribution platforms and advertising clients. Previously, he worked at Blackhawk Network Japan & Korea, where he was president and representative director and he’s held senior positions in marketing at Amazon, Dyson and Apple in Japan.