Keep an eye on the Sparrow? Well, the Secret Service might be having a little chat with one Johnny Depp after the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s joke about President Donald Trump went over like a lead zeppelin Thursday at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England.

Associated Press

Speaking to the crowd from a stage, Depp said: “Can we bring Trump here? … I think he needs help.” That’s OK so far, but the one-time Lone Ranger went on to crank it up to 11, drawing mostly cheers and a few boos by asking, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

He soon clarified: “I’m not an actor. I lie for a living.” Check out the clip above.

And the Razzie goes to …

The actor — Depp, we mean, not John Wilkes Booth — was the inaugural “Guest of Honour” at the festival’s new drive-in movie attraction Cineramageddon. He was there to introduce a screening of his 2004 movie The Libertine, which was filmed in and around Somerset. Depp has been something of a gossip-rag football (soccer ball?) lately, between his messy, very public divorce from Amber Heard and an also-very-public legal feud with his business managers, who claim that his “extravagant spending has often been marked by a lack of impulse control.”