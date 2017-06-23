Johnny Depp has apologized for his statement made during his appearance Thursday at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, where he joked about presidential assassination.

He told People magazine that he “intended no malice” and “was only trying to amuse.”

“I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump,” he said in the statement. “It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s crack that referenced President Donald Trump was made

to the crowd from a stage. “Can we bring Trump here? … I think he needs help. When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” he said, drawing mostly cheers and a few boos.

He soon clarified: “I’m not an actor. I lie for a living.”

The White House today condemned the comments: “President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and its sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a democrat elected official.”

Depp was the inaugural “Guest of Honour” at the festival’s new drive-in movie attraction Cineramageddon.