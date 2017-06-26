EXCLUSIVE: Dear White People actor John Patrick Amedori, Ray Wise, Madeline Zima and Sense 8‘s Jamie Clayton are set to co-star in the upcoming Spain-U.S. co-production The Chain from director David Martin-Porras.

Written by Martin-Porras and Andrés Rosende, the pic follows Mike (Amedori) who, upon moving back to his hometown to look after his sick father (Wise), discovers he has the same neurological disease. He then decides to end his life and enters a chain of assisted suicides, which operates under one rule: if you want to die, you must kill someone first.

La Panda Producciones Audiovisuales, Kamel Films, Malvalanda and White & Purple Media will produce, with filming set to begin this summer in Los Angeles.

Amedori starred in VH1’s ’90s-nostalgia series Hindsight and will appear in the upcoming indie film After Darkness with Kyra Sedgwick. He is repped Gersh and Authentic Talent. Zima, who will play Amedori’s wife in the film, was just seen in Showtime’s Twin Peaks and previously co-starred in the Californication opposite David Duchovny. She is repped by Affirmative Entertainment.

Wise, repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency, reprised his role as Leland Palmer in the Twin Peaks reboot and is a series regular on ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat. Clayton, who will next be seen in The Snowman with Michael Fassbender and Chloë Sevigny, is with Link Entertainment.

Martin-Porras (Inside the Box, Stealing Summers) recently wrapped production on his second feature, Fan Girl, produced by MarVista Entertainment. He’s repped by Valor Entertainment and Kaplan-Stahler.