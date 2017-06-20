EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed John Malkovich, the two-time Academy Award nominee and Emmy-winning actor, writer, producer and director. Malkovich has appeared in over 70 films, even one that was named after him — Being John Malkovich. He is just as industrious on the stage, directing and starring in London, New York and Chicago stage productions. He most recently received the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Director for the Zach Helm play The Good Canary in London. His other stage credits include Death of a Salesman, True West, Burn This and Balm in Gilead. Malkovich’s producing credits with his Mr. Mudd partners include Ghost World, Juno and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.