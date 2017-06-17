John G. Avildsen, who won the Best Director Oscar for 1977’s Best Picture winner Rocky that introduced the world to Sylvester Stallone, and who later helmed three Karate Kid movies, has died in Los Angeles. He was 81.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Avildsen’s eldest son said the director had pancreatic cancer.

Avildsen, who started in the business as a cinematographer, broke into directing with movies like 1970’s Joe starring Peter Doyle and then Save The Tiger, which won Jack Lemmon a Best Actor Oscar in 1974. Three years later, he took on a script from Stallone and made Rocky, which also won Stallone the Best Actor Oscar and launched one of moviedom’s most iconic franchises. The pair later reunited for 1990’s Rocky V.

The director found himself at the helm of another big franchise when he directed 1984’s The Karate Kid starring Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita. He also helmed the next two sequels. Other directing credits include 1981’s dark comedy Neighbors starring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd and 1989’s Lean On Me with Morgan Freeman as a tough inner-city school principal with a heart of gold.

John G. Avildsen told some great American stories in films such as "Save the Tiger," "Rocky," "Karate Kid," "Lean on Me…" Rest In Peace. — Richard Roeper (@richardroeper) June 16, 2017

According to IMDb, he was attached to a pair of movies in development: a biopic of Guardian Angels leader Curtis Sliwa and a road trip comedy Nate & Al starring Martin Landau and Josh Peck.

A documentary, John G. Avildsen: King Of The Underdogs, won the docu prize at the Beverly Hills Film Festival this spring. It bows on VOD and Blu-ray on August 1.