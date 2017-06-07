EXCLUSIVE: Joely Fisher’s $20M feature directorial debut, Oliver Storm, is picking up speed. The project, first announced last year, closed funding during the recent Cannes Film Festival. The Ellen, ‘Til Death and Last Man Standing vet is now eyeing a trilogy along with a book and interactive video game for the family adventure. Shooting is set to begin in January.

Penned by Tricia Fisher, Gordon Bressack and James Cullen Bressack, the story is centered on the titular introverted whiz kid and his self-absorbed sister River. The pair embarks on an adventure through the streets of Bangkok and the jungles of Thailand to find their missing scientist parents. When science and myth collide with the greed of an old colleague, Artemis Flood, Oliver is faced with a choice between saving his family or saving a mystical endangered forest that could heal the planet.

The project will shoot in Thailand and is produced by MWM Media Group and Thailand-based Benetone Film. It will mark the biggest production ever for a Thai company. Tim Marlowe and Daemon Hillin are producers with Rachvin Narula, Kulthep Narula and Joely Fisher exec producing.

Next up for Fisher is her book Growing Up Fisher: Musings, Memories, And Misadventures, which will be released in November.

She is repped by ICM Partners and D2 Management.