EXCLUSIVE: Joel Zadak has been promoted to Partner at Principato-Young Entertainment, joining Peter Principato, Paul Young, Brian Dobbins, Allen Fischer and David Gardner in the brain trust of the management/production company. Those partners surprised Zadak during a company-wide pilot season celebration at the racetrack at Santa Anita Park, flashing Zadak’s promotion on the Jumbotron. Zadak has been a manager/producer there over a decade, managing clients that include Get Out helmer Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Randall Park, Ike Barinholtz, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Tiffany Haddish, Adam Conover, and Jimmy O. Yang.

“Joel has been a valuable member of our team for over 12 years now,” the partners said in a statement. “His dedication to his clients and work ethic are second to none. We are so happy to have him join the ranks of Partner at PYE.”

Zadak has been a prolific producer on projects that include the film Keanu and series Key & Peele; he has been exec producer on pilots at all the networks and he’s producing the Paramount Pictures comedy Substitute Teacher and exec producing the Tracy Morgan-starrer The Last O.G. at TBS. The Chicago native started in the business studying improv at Second City and IO Theater before moving into representation and producing.