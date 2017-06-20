EXCLUSIVE: Supermodel Joan Smalls is set for her first acting gig in the Netflix original feature Set It Up, with Claire Scanlon at the helm. She joins Zoey Deutch, Lucy Liu, Glen Powell, and Taye Diggs in the romantic comedy, which will be out next year.

The pic centers on Harper (Deutch) and Charlie (Powell), two overworked and underpaid assistants who are wasting their youth working for superiors who treat them like dirt. The two concoct a plan to solve this problem by setting up their respective bosses with each other but things start to go awry as they discover that what started out as a harmless plan could lead to some unanticipated consequences. Smalls will play Charlie’s girlfriend Suze.

Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay, which Justin Nappi and Juliet Berman of Treehouse Pictures are producing.

Smalls is repped by Untitled Entertainment, WME, and IMG.