Jimmy Kimmel, who has argued passionately on his late-night show against de-funding programs that would help disadvantaged people get healthcare, opened Jimmy Kimmel Live blasting the newly released Senate version of Trumpcare.

“This morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell showed us a draft of his top-secret new healthcare legislation,” Kimmel began.

“And, wouldn’t you know it, the bill includes a big tax cut for rich people. So unless you just got drafted by an NBA team it’s not great news.”

“They’re calling the plan ‘Bettercare’ as in: ‘Just imagine how much better this plan would be if the people who wrote it cared.’ It slashes Medicaid; it could negatively affect millions of poor and elderly people. But, here’s the thing: it won’t happen until 2024. It’s gradual. It makes you wonder, why 2024? What is the significance of that? Will we all be in those pods from the Matrix by then, we won’t need healthcare?”

“The reason it’s 2024 is because that will be after most of the current senators have run for re-election.”

“And then these guys wonder why we hate them.”

To lighten things up a bit, he interviewed kids about healthcare.