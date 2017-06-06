The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tumbled from first to third in overall audience among broadcast late-night shows during a Memorial Week hiatus.

The break ends his CBS show’s 17-week streak as the most watched broadcast late-night show. The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last won a week in total viewers the week of January 23-27.

NBC’s Tonight repeats (2.47M viewers) bested Late Show reruns (2.25M). ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (2.33M), which aired two nights of originals last week, also finished ahead of Colbert in total viewers. Monday’s holiday episodes were not included in the weekly ratings for any of these programs.

In the 18-49 demographic group, Fallon (0.63/4) continued to top the weekly ratings, squeaking past Kimmel (0.62/4) while increasing his margin over Colbert (0.34/2) for a fourth week.