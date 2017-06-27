NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon took last week in total viewers, besting CBS’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert for the first time since Donald Trump’s Inauguration. Tonight averaged 2.656 million viewers overall for the week, topping Late Night’s 2.622 million.

Caveat: Colbert’s ratings for the week excluded Thursday and Friday, when his show ran repeats while he traveled to Russia. Colbert’s Monday-Wednesday average represent his lowest-rated week, in total viewers and in the demo, since January 9-13, aka the week before the Inauguration. Before last week’s stats, Colbert originals had won 18 consecutive weeks, excluding his repeat weeks.

Given the narrowness of Fallon’s lead, it’s likely Colbert will pull ahead when L3 stats come in, but the press has not waited for L+3 at is has been energetically reporting Colbert’s Live + Same Day stats since he pulled ahead in total viewers with Trump-centric openings.

Fallon’s 62% demo margin over Colbert is his biggest versus a week of Colbert originals since the week of January 9-13. Among 18-49 year olds, Fallon’s 0.68, vs. Colbert’s 0.42, topped the prior biggest margins of one week earlier, when Fallon bested Colbert by 58%.

Tonight’s 0.68 demo rating equals the program’s highest since the week of April 3-7, when a week of episodes from Orlando averaged a 0.69.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live clocked 1.963 million total viewers and tied Colbert’s 0.42 demo rating; Kimmel’s show aired a repeat on Friday.