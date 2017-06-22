Jennifer Lopez, who is is currently working on the third season of her hit NBC series Shades of Blue, has come aboard to star in and produce the romantic comedy Second Act with Peter Segal (50 First Dates, Anger Management) directing for STXfilms. In the vein of Working Girl and Lopez’s 2002 starrer Maid In Manhattan, the film is about a big box store employee who reinvents her life and her lifestyle and gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.

The project was developed by STX with Lopez (who both stars in and produces Shades of Blue) from an idea conceived by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Justin Zackham and written by Zackham (The Bucket List, the FX Series’ Lights Out) and Goldsmith-Thomas. All three will produce along with Lopez’ longtime manager Benny Medina.

“It’s about reinvention at a time when everyone is getting marginalized and downsized. It’s about the every man who says that you can do more, you can be more,” said Goldsmith-Thomas, who noted that Lopez embodies that spirit. To that point, Lopez has found success in all avenues of entertainment — music, TV and film. “This is a story that supports the dreamer,” said Goldsmith-Thomas. “It also celebrates street smarts. It’s about a woman who might not have a formal education but has an amazing amount of street smarts and she proves that it can win the day.”

STX

The project marks Lopez’s return to the big screen after a couple years. It also puts another female-driven title onto the STXfilms’ slate. The company’s next six releases — Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (EuropaCorp), Molly’s Game, Gringo, A Bad Moms Christmas, and The Happytime Murders (Melissa McCarthy) — feature women in leading roles and the company also has a number of high-profile projects in the pipeline as well with Anne Hathaway, Amy Schumer (I Feel Pretty) and Michelle Williams (All The Money In The World directed by Ridley Scott).

“When Jennifer, Elaine and Justin came to us with this idea, we loved it right away,” said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms. “The premise of reinventing yourself and creating a career and life-defining second act is hugely relatable and aspirational. We are excited to add Second Act to an outstanding and growing portfolio of female-driven projects that we are building at STXfilms.”

“There are so many things I love about this project and script,” said Lopez. “People try to put women to sleep at a certain age. Second Act is a story that empowers the every woman to do more, to be more, and not limit their dreams. I am thrilled to partner with STX as they continue to create and empower the female audience.”

Lopez is currently a judge on NBC’s new dance competition show World of Dance, performs in sold out shows in Vegas and is also currently recording her new Spanish-language album set for release this summer.