Hollywood is bidding farewell tonight to Jay Roth, who recently retired after 22 years as the DGA’s national executive director. The by-invitation-only send-off, which is going on now at the DGA’s headquarters in Hollywood, is being attended by a slew of the industry’s top movers and shakers.

David Robb/Deadline

Industry execs on hand include Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company; Alan Horn, chairman of The Walt Disney Studios; Jim Gianopulos, chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures; Kevin Tsujihara, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Entertainment; Barry Meyer, former chairman of Warner Bros Entertainment; Dawn Hudson, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; and AMPTP president Carol Lombardini, fresh from her ongoing contract negotiations with SAG-AFTRA.

Union leaders saying their good-byes include SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, Teamsters Local 399 secretary-treasurer Steve Dayan, SAG-AFTRA senior adviser John McGuire and a recorded message from IATSE president Matt Loeb.

A whole host of DGA officials, past and present, were also on hand, including Roth’s successor, Russ Hollander, and his predecessor, Glenn Gumpel. Also from the DGA: president Paris Barclay, former president Martha Coolidge, secretary treasurer Michael Apted, first vice president Betty Thomas, board member Michael Mann and former fifth vice president Bob Butler.

We’ll update this posts with more from the shindig.