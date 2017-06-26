Scribe Jason Richman has signed an overall deal with ABC Studios. Under the new two-year pact, Richman will develop television projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services.

The deal marks Richman’s return to ABC, where he created, wrote and served as executive producer on drama series Detroit 1-8-7 and also wrote episodes of Lucky 7. Richman’s feature credits include Swing Vote for Disney (Touchstone), He most recently served as a consulting producer on PBS’ Mercy Street.

Richman is repped by CAA, Concoff Entertainment, Chris Bucci and Steve Savisky at Savisky, Satin & Bacon and attorneys Warren Dern and Jim Gilio.