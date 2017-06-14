Jason O’Mara has joined the cast of Amazon’s flagship drama series The Man In the High Castle as a new series regular for the upcoming third season.

On the show, from Scott Free Prods., Irish-born O’Mara will play the rugged Wyatt Price, a new male lead character opposite Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans and Rufus Sewell. Fleeing the war in Europe, Price’s family immigrated to New York from Ireland as refugees, then fled west again ahead of the Nazi invasion. Like most in the Neutral Zone, he’s learned to survive as a hustler, trading in various black market goods and services. But he’s more than just a survivor – he believes in what America was and what the Neutral Zone still is – a melting pot worth saving.

O’Mara has toplined such series as ABC’s Life On Mars, Fox’s Terra Nova, CBS’ Vegas and USA’s Complications. He most recently did a stint on ABC’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. O’Mara is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.