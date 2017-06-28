Utah’s GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz, retiring from Congress on June 30, will become a contributor to Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network on July 1, the network announced today, confirming one of the worst kept secrets in recent TV-news history.
Chaffetz had represented Utah’s Third Congressional District since November of 2008.
From Fox News’ announcement:
During his time as congressman, he served as the Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, was a member of the House Judiciary Committee. He also served on the Homeland Security Committee.
Additionally, Mr. Chaffetz had an integral role in many government investigations, including the Fast and Furious gun-running scandal, the Benghazi terrorist attack, the IRS targeting scandal and the Secret Service investigation. Prior to running for Congress in 2008, Mr. Chaffetz worked as campaign manager and chief of staff to former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. (R).
Before his political career, Mr. Chaffetz worked in the local business community for 16 years, specializing in corporate communications work and later owning his own communications firm, Maxtera Utah Inc. He attended Brigham Young University, where he was a starting placekicker on the football team and later graduated with a B.A. in communications.
