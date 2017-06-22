Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander is keeping busy these days. In addition to his new series Hit the Road for Audience Network, he has been tapped to lead the voice cast for Sprout’s new animated series Kody Kapow, set for premiere July 15.

In addition, Sprout said today has added two new original animated series to its slate, Powerbirds and Norm, both for debut in 2019. These are the first new series greenlights following Sprout’s announcement it was expanding its reach and rebranding to become Universal Kids, extending its audience to include 2-11-year-olds, which goes live on September 9.

Created by Alexander Bar and developed for television by Robin J. Stein and Daniel Bryan Franklin, Kody Kapow is an animated series about a Chinese-American boy who discovers that he is destined to become a martial arts superhero. Set in China, Kody goes on adventures to save his village using martial arts tenets like mindfulness, patience and perseverance – with the help of his cousin Mei and their Tiger friend, Goji, played by Alexander. Somewhat of a scaredy cat, Goji has been entrusted by Kody’s family to accompany Kody and Mei on their missions.

Zodiak Kids Studios produces with Eryk Casemiro as executive producer.

Powerbirds, created by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning author Steve Breen, is about two pet parakeets who live secret superhero lives, saving their neighborhood (and the world) one kind deed at a time. Slated to debut on Sprout in early 2019, Powerbirds has been picked up for 52×11 minute episodes.

In Norm, Norman is Mother Nature’s Son and the handyman of the forest. He fixes the problems of its highly eccentric animal characters with a touch of magic and a can-do attitude in a stop-motion animated comedy. The 52×11 episodes will roll out in late 2019.

“As Sprout grows into Universal Kids, our mission is to reflect all that is universal about being a kid. For our youngest viewers, that means helping them grow into good people,” said Amy Friedman, Senior Vice President, Programming and Development, Universal Kids. “Our commitment to creating original, high quality preschool content for families to watch together is very important to us. Kody Kapow – as well as Powerbirds and Norm – are characters who share kindness, resilience, and humor, and allow us to deliver on that promise.”