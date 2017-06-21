Production has begun in Vancouver and cast set for Hit The Road, Audience Network’s half-hour original comedy series co-created by and starring Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander. The network also released the first photo below.

Amy Pietz (The Office), Natalie Sharp (Live Like Line), Nick Marini (Summer of 8), Tim Johnson Jr. (Fist Fight) and Maddie Dixon-Poirer (Hell on Wheels) will join Alexander in the 10-episode series set for release on AT&T Audience Network in the U.S. this fall.

Co-created by Alexander, Emmy-nominated comedy writer Peter Tilden and British screenwriter Dean Craig (Death At A Funeral), Hit The Road is about the greatest family band you’ve never heard of – yet! This chaotically dysfunctional family of would-be rock/pop stars traverse the country in a cramped tour bus sacrificing privacy, comfort and dignity while in search of fame and fortune. Struggling to navigate their lives and relationships while juggling what’s best for the family versus what’s best for the band, they invariably end up making very unfortunate decisions. Yet nothing will stop them from claiming their rightful place in pop history.

Alexander stars as family patriarch Ken Swallow. Pietz is Maggie, the bohemian, unorthodox mom. Sharp plays Ria, the supremely talented diva who has her sights set on stardom. Marini portrays Sam, the impulsive and endearing son who aims to please. Johnson is Jermaine, the smart, slightly neurotic adopted son who seeks stability more than anything else. Dixon-Poirier plays Casey, the youngest sibling and the moral compass of the family.

Hit The Road is produced by Primary Wave Entertainment, who also co-finance the series, and Fabrik Entertainment. Executive producers include Alexander, Tilden; Dean Craig; Bart Peters; Christopher Long for Audience Network; David Guillod and Mark Burg for Primary Wave Entertainment and Melissa Aouate and Henrik Bastin for Fabrik Entertainment.