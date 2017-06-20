Jamie Foxx has come on board to executive produce The Displaced, a drama series project in development at Killer Content’s division Killer Impact.

Foxx had been interested in the project since Killer Content (Amazon’s Z: The Beginning of Everything) last year optioned the TV rights to the New York Times’ 2015 multimedia documentary The Displaced, which tells the stories of three children whose lives have been devastated by war in South Sudan, Syria and the Ukraine.

Karen Croner (Admission) was brought in to write a script for a drama series inspired by the documentary. The Displaced follows three children fleeing war in their home countries, seeking refuge from violence, and finding courage through their imaginations. Upon reading Croner’s script, Fox has joined the project and will serve as an executive producer alongside Killer’s Adrienne Becker and Rachel Gould, Illustrious Entertainment, Duane McLaughlin and Matt Earl Beesley. Beesley is set to direct. The project will be taken out this summer.

The news comes on #WorldRefugeeDay (June 20), dedicated to engaging support in addressing the plight of more than 65 million refugees and internationally displaced persons worldwide — half of them children — who have been forced to flee their homes due to war, conflict and persecution.

Each Killer Impact project is partnered with a charitable organization, which becomes its financial beneficiary. The Displaced has been paired with War Child USA, a non-profit organization, founded by Samantha Nutt, which provides access to education, economic opportunity and justice to half a million war-affected children and their families each year. Additionally, to ensure that the TV series tells the story and experiences of the children in an authentic away, War Child has been involved in its development. Provocative artist, Carl McCrow, will be creating original artwork tied to The Displaced.

Croner also has written One True Thing starring Meryl Streep, the upcoming Jennifer Garner IFC Films release The Tribes Of Palos Verdes and TV series project War Torn, to be directed by Lesli Linka Glatter.