James Urbaniak has joined Richard Linklater’s feature film Where’d You Go, Bernadette? from Annapurna Pictures and Color Force. He will play the role of Marcus Strang, an FBI agent who informs Bernadett’s husband that his wife has been working with an online virtual assistant company based in New Delhi to get her internet shopping done, and the company is actually a front for the Russian mafia. He then helps to confront Bernadette, but backs off when he realizes a doctor there is conducting an intervention.

He most recently wrapped Season 3 of Hulu’s Difficult People and had a supporting role in Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck, which premiered this year in competition at Cannes. He will next be seen in Danny Strong’s Rebel in the Rye, which is set for a fall release from IFC Films. He is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Endorse Management Group.

Daniel Rashid has joined the comedy feature You Can Choose Your Family from Imagine Entertainment and Cold Iron Pictures. Directed by Miranda Bailey, Rashid joins a cast that includes Jim Gaffigan, Anna Gunn, Alex Karpovsky, Samantha Mathis, and Logan Miller. Currently in production in New York, the film centers around 17-year-old Philip (Miller) and his seemingly normal father Frank (Gaffigan). Rashid plays the role of Lewis, Philip’s best friend​​. While on spring break, the two friends discover that Frank is living a double life.

Written by Glen Lakin, the script was developed in the Imagine/Reliance BIG Entertainment Writers’ Lab. Imagine’s Karen Kehela Sherwood and Cold Iron’s Amanda Marshall are producing with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer serving as executive producers. Rashid was most recently seen on Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and his comedy group Giggle Break is regularly featured on FunnyOrDie. He is repped by TalentWorks and Endorse Management Group.