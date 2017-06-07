EXCLUSIVE: Sony is fast tracking a remake of the 2015 French film Disorder, with Logan helmer James Mangold now attached as director after reading the script by Taylor Sheridan. Escape Artists partners Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing with Tony Shaw, and David Beaubaire is overseeing it for the studio. The Alice Winocour-directed French film starred Matthias Schoenaerts as an ex-soldier with PTSD hired to protect the wife and child of a wealthy Lebanese businessman while he’s out of town. Despite the apparent tranquility in Maryland, the soldier perceives an external threat. Diane Kruger also starred.

IFC Films

White hot after writing Sicario and its sequel Soldado, Hell or High Water and Wind River (winning the Un Certain Regard director prize at Cannes for the latter), Sheridan usually does originals, but sparked to making an exception when courted last fall by Escape Artists’ Black when Sony bought remake rights. Sheridan used the original as a jumping off point, but changed the soldier’s affliction, added a romance, set the whole thing in Majorca and created a potential franchise character. Mangold, who doesn’t have his followup after the blockbuster Wolverine finale Logan, jumped in right after reading Sheridan’s script. Sheridan will do a pass with Mangold’s input and the hope is to cast and start production before the year. Mangold is percolating several post-Logan projects including the adaptation of the upcoming cop corruption Don Winslow novel The Force. Mangold is repped by WME and Management 360, while Sheridan just signed with CAA and is managed by Elevate Entertainment. Escape Artists is in post production on the Neil Burger-directed Intouchables remake that stars Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman for The Weinstein Company, and recently completed the Dan Gilroy-directed drama Inner City with Denzel Washington and Colin Farrell for Sony, with a September start for The Equalizer 2, a film that re-teams Washington with director Antoine Fuqua. Here is the trailer for the original French film Disorder: