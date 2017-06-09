James Corden closed out his three-night stint in London last night with a musical tribute to Romeo & Juliet.

Corden and his former Into The Woods co-star Emily Blunt teamed on “Soundtrack for Romeo & Juliet”, a six-minute contemporary take on the William Shakespeare classic which featured 14 songs across seven different sets and (as Corden notes) performed in just one take and “zero pressure.”

Among the hits performed by the duo: Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream”, Will Smith’s “Parents Just Don’t Understand”, Bruno Mars; “Just the Way You Are”, as well as both Adele and Lionel Richie’s “Hello” songs, Britney Spears’ “Toxic” and Carl Douglas’ “Kung Fu Fighting” among others.

Watch above and enjoy.