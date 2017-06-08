Fasten your seat belts – former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify this morning about his interaction with President Donald Trump before the Senate House Intelligence Committee in Washington. The Comey Show is being telecast and live-streamed all over the information landscape, and media pundits already have predicted it will join that elite list of programs, including the 1984 Super Bowl and the M*A*S*H finale, rumored to have broken sewage systems in major cities as viewers glued to their seats throughout finally all got up simultaneously to relieve themselves.

Interest in Comey’s testimony jumped about 20% when, in a sort of pre-tweeting of Trump, the sacked FBI chief asked the committee to release Wednesday his prepared remarks that will serve as his opening statement at today’s hearing.

As President Donald Trump was celebrating Infrastructure Week in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Comey’s remarks went out into the world, alleging Trump had demanded his loyalty and informed him meaningfully that loads of people wanted his job, had pressed him to drop a probe into Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, had repeatedly pressured him to publicly declare Trump was not under investigation – and, most tantalizingly, insisted he had not hung out with Russian hookers.

You can watch the fun via live stream above starting at 7 AM PT/9 AM ET. Meanwhile The Comey Show Drinking Game suggestions: “Uncomfortable” or “Watergate”: