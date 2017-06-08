Political import aside, the first half of today’s Senate testimony from former FBI director James Comey clearly has three breakout possibilities for meme fodder and catchphrases – and celebrities and pundits were quick to jump on the trends.

The phrases:

-“There should be no fuzz on this whatsover,” Comey said about the certainty that Russians interfered in the U.S. 2016 election cycle.

-“Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” said Comey on President Donald Trump’s vague statement about recorded conversations.

-“I worried that it would be like feeding seagulls at the beach,” Comey said about the news media.

Twitter picked up on the comments as fast as hungry gulls.

"I was worried it would be like feeding seagulls at the beach." Never have I heard the news media better described #ComeyDay — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 8, 2017

I need 'Lordy, I hope there are tapes' on a t-shirt — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017

If you had "feeding seagulls on the beach" on your BINGO card, congrats! #ComeyHearings — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 8, 2017

Not everyone went with the most obvious choices, though – or even agreed on what the most obvious was. MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, for example:

OBVIOUS TWEET OF THE DAY: James Comey is an extraordinarily sophisticated actor in the ways of Washington — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 8, 2017

And some others, including filmmaker Kevin Smith’s casting choice for the inevitable Comey movie:

In the movie of the #ComeyHearing, I vote for @NathanFillion to play #JamesComey. This Canadian must play this American. pic.twitter.com/dDyF9ZVYuT — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 8, 2017

James Comey's memos about his closed-door meetings with Trump read like the world's worst Penthouse Letter. #ComeyDay — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) June 8, 2017

So – next trumps mob lawyer goes on tv – not president -w /commercials tht smear former FBI director – are we a banana republic ? Impeach ! — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 8, 2017

The only thing Trump has interfered with is the career of James Comey as FBI director. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) June 8, 2017