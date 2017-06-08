Political import aside, the first half of today’s Senate testimony from former FBI director James Comey clearly has three breakout possibilities for meme fodder and catchphrases – and celebrities and pundits were quick to jump on the trends.
The phrases:
-“There should be no fuzz on this whatsover,” Comey said about the certainty that Russians interfered in the U.S. 2016 election cycle.
-“Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” said Comey on President Donald Trump’s vague statement about recorded conversations.
-“I worried that it would be like feeding seagulls at the beach,” Comey said about the news media.
Twitter picked up on the comments as fast as hungry gulls.
Not everyone went with the most obvious choices, though – or even agreed on what the most obvious was. MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, for example:
And some others, including filmmaker Kevin Smith’s casting choice for the inevitable Comey movie:
