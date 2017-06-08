Sen. Marco Rubio, part of the 15-member Senate Intel Committee now questioning former FBI Director James Comey, boiled down the three requests Comey says President Donald Trump made to him during their meetings:

Demanded FBI director’s “loyalty” Wanted Comey to “let the [Michael] Flynn thing go” Asked Comey to tell American people that POTUS is not under investigation

Comey declined on all three asks. Trump fired Comey in May.

Noting how much has been leaked to the press as various entities investigate Russia’s interfering in the 2016 election – this investigation is so full of leaks, Rubio said, they sometimes “learn more from the press than in open hearings” – Rubio asked Comey, like he meant it to sting, why the “only thing never leaked is that the president is not under investigation.”

Comey declined to take the bait.