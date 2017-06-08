Big headline early in former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony with the Senate Intel Committee.

Committee top Dem, Sen. Mark Warner asked Comey why he took such copious notes immediately after each of his nine encounters with President Donald Trump.

Comey cited the heady and sensitive topics of the conversations, and the fact that Trump arranged so no one else had been present.

Then Comey added that he was moved to take notes, and do it fast, because of “the nature of the person.”

“I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting, and so I thought it really important to document.”

“That combination of things I had never experienced before,” Comey said. “But it led me to believe I got to write it down and got to write it down in a very detailed way.

Comey’s testimony is expected to be the most watched Congressional hearing since the Watergate hearings. Whatever he says will be on TV news hosts’ tongues and on front pages of newspapers for days. Top of list will be this explanation.