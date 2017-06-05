ABC’s comedy pilot starring Jalen Rose didn’t get a series pickup, but the public will get a chance to see it. The former NBA player said today on ESPN’s First Take that Jalen vs. Everybody will air Tuesday on cable sibling ESPN. David Jacoby, Rose’s partner on the national radio show Jalen and Jacoby, made sure Twitter was in on the news:

ABC and 20th TV produced the single-cam pilot and have signed off on the broadcast. From writer-creator Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat), Jalen vs. Everybody also starred Anna Maria Horsford, Marla Gibbs, Kelly Jenrette, Laysla de Oliveira, Jessica McKenna and Rich Sommer. It followed former NBA star and current radio/TV personality Rose as he juggles his career responsibilities with the challenges of being a single dad. Khan, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, Mandy Summers were the exec producers.