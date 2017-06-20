EXCLUSIVE: After the compelling team-up in Nightcrawler, writer-director Dan Gilroy is plotting a new untitled film set in the art world that will reunite his stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo. Sources said Gilroy’s CAA reps are shopping the untitled film and that multiple buyers are swirling. Gilroy went from vet screenwriter to a remarkable directorial debut on the pitch black Nightcrawler, with Gyllenhaal playing the sociopath cameraman and Russo the local news producer who sells her soul for ratings.

Gilroy followed by directing his script Inner City with Denzel Washington starring for Sony. His proposed third film is very different from these, and it will likely land before week’s end. Stay tuned.

Gyllenhaal is shooting The Sisters Brothers for Jacques Audiard and next has the David Gordon Green-directed Stronger, in which he plays Jeff Bauman in his recovery from the Boston Marathon blast that took his lower legs. It marks the narrative debut of Gyllenhaal’s production company Nine Stories, which produced along with Mandeville and Bold Films.

Russo wrapped the Ron Shelton-directed Villa Capri.