Jada Pinkett Smith (Gotham) and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power), are not happy with the new film about the life of slain rapper Tupac Shakur, that is off to a strong start at the box office. Lionsgate’s All Eyez On Me, starring Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Kat Graham, opened today on what would have been Shakur’s 46th birthday.
Graham plays Pinkett Smith, who met Shakur in her hometown of Baltimore when the two were teens. Pinkett Smith took to Twitter to express her disdain for the film, which she called “deeply hurtful.”
She went on to criticize things that she feels were misrepresented in the film.
However, she praised Graham and Shipp, saying her perceived problems with the film were not their fault.
Lastly, she paid tribute to Shakur , tweeting “Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity. I love you..”
50 Cent took to Instagram to blast the film, calling it “trash.”
The Lionsgate Code Black/Morgan Creek film could unseat Wonder Woman for the No. 2 spot this weekend at the domestic box office.
