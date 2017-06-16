Jada Pinkett Smith (Gotham) and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power), are not happy with the new film about the life of slain rapper Tupac Shakur, that is off to a strong start at the box office. Lionsgate’s All Eyez On Me, starring Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Kat Graham, opened today on what would have been Shakur’s 46th birthday.

Graham plays Pinkett Smith, who met Shakur in her hometown of Baltimore when the two were teens. Pinkett Smith took to Twitter to express her disdain for the film, which she called “deeply hurtful.”

Forgive me… my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

She went on to criticize things that she feels were misrepresented in the film.

I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

However, she praised Graham and Shipp, saying her perceived problems with the film were not their fault.

To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Lastly, she paid tribute to Shakur , tweeting “Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity. I love you..”

Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity.

I love you. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

50 Cent took to Instagram to blast the film, calling it “trash.”

Man I watched the 2 PAC film, that was some bullshit. Catch that shit on a fire stick 👎trust me. LOL SMH TRASH A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

The Lionsgate Code Black/Morgan Creek film could unseat Wonder Woman for the No. 2 spot this weekend at the domestic box office.