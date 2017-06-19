Two-time Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook) is set for a co-starring role in TNT’s hourlong mystery drama pilot The Deep Mad Dark, produced by John Wells.

Written by Megan Martin and directed by Niels Arden Oplev, The Deep Mad Dark centers on Detroit neurosurgeon Polly Lewis who embarks on an unorthodox study in the field of memory and trauma. Her once closest friend — the irreverent, brilliant Tash Hollander — comes home after living many years in a strange, off-the-grid community in Belize headed by Lydia Prince-Richard (Weaver). Upon her return, Tash insinuates herself into Polly’s life in audacious ways that threaten everything Polly has achieved. Set against the landscape of modern Detroit, The Deep Mad Dark explores the power certain friendships have to shape who we are — in ways both beautiful and dangerous.

Weaver’s Lydia Prince-Richard is a hobbyist self-help writer, lover of floral shirts and self-described “collector of lost people.” Lydia left a conventional life in the United States and reinvented herself as a surrogate mother to “those who come her way” on an idyllic beach in Belize that she calls her Kingdom.

The project is produced by John Wells Productions and Fabrik Entertainment, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Turner’s Studio T. Martin, Oplev and Wells executive produce with Fabrik CEO Henrik Bastin and Kristen Campo.

One of Weaver’s two Oscar nominations came for the Australian film Animal Kingdom, which is being adapted as a TV series by TNT and John Wells Prods./Warner Bros., with Ellen Barkin playing the role Weaver originated in the movie. Australian-born Weaver most recently starred as Rosalie in Seth MacFarlane’s Blunt Talk on Starz. On the film side, she recently wrapped New Regency thriller Widows and New Line’s Life of the Party opposite Melissa McCarthy. She can also be seen opposite Jack Black in The Polka King, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, and Small Crimes which recently debuted on Netflix. Weaver is repped by ICM Partners, Elevate Entertainment and Felker Toczek.