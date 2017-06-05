Shout! Factory has acquired North American distribution rights to psychological thriller Jackals, directed by Kevin Greutert, written by Jared Rivet and starring Deborah Kara Unger (Crash), Stephen Dorff, Johnathan Schaech, Nick Roux (Jane By Design), Chelsea Ricketts (Scream Queens, True Blood) and Ben Sullivan (Hell On Wheels). Tommy Alastra (Sunset Strip) is the producer.

Shout’s Scream Factory Films, which Shout acquired the film from Tommy Alastra Productions, plans a rollout of the film across multiple entertainment platforms, beginning with a theatrical launch this fall. Jackals is described as “a disturbing vision of a fractured family that will do anything to get their estranged son back from a murderous cult, but find themselves under siege when the cultists surround their cabin. A vicious battle unfolds, testing familial loyalties and unleashing a bloodbath in which there are few survivors.”

“Jackals is terrifying, full stop. It’s a potent cocktail of horror, thriller and siege, and somehow it leaves you both drained and adrenalized,” aid Jordan Fields, VP Acquisitions at Shout! Factory. “We’re eager to share that experience with North American movie audiences.”

The film deal was negotiated by Dave McIntosh and Vanessa Flanders for Shout! Factory, and Elsa Ramo of Ramo Law for TAP INC.