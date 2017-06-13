EXCLUSIVE: Jack Kesy, who was cast as the lead villain in the sequel to Deadpool, has signed with CAA. The David Leitch-directed Deadpool 2 is set for release June 1 of next year with Ryan Reynolds reprising his role in the Fox franchise. The first Deadpool from the studio grossed a whopping $783.1M worldwide to become the highest grossing R-rated film globally.

Kesy is probably best known for his role in the TV series The Strain and also appeared with Dwayne Johnson and Zach Efron in Baywatch. He also is starring with Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon and Michael Pena in Nicolai Fuglsig-directed ensemble Horse Soldiers. He initially got his start in legit theater.

Kesy, who was previously repped at Paradigm, will continue to managed by Lena Roklin at Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Dave Feldman at Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman.