In a competitive situation, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot has acquired Amy Silverstein’s recently published memoir, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, to develop as a limited series, I have learned.

The memoir is about the power of friendship and the resilience of the human spirit. In it, Silverstein tells the story of the extraordinary group of women who supported her as she waited on the precipice for a life-saving heart transplant. The book was published two days ago, on June 27, by Harper Collins under its Harper Wave imprint.

Warner Bros. TV, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal, is the studio. Bad Robot’s Abrams and Ben Stephenson executive produce, and Silverstein will also serve as an executive producer on the project. WBTV declined comment.

Bad Robot is producing breakout HBO drama series Westworld as well as the upcoming psychological-horror series Castle Rock, based on the works of Stephen King, at Hulu, and drama series Lovecraft Country, a collaboration with Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele, at HBO. The company also is developing single-camera comedy series The Market, written, directed by and starring Jesse Eisenberg and a period dramedy series based on the life of RuPaul.

Bad Robot is repped by CAA. Silverstein is repped by CAA and Rebecca Gradinger at Fletcher & Co for publishing.