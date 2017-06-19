Ivanna Sakhno has signed on for Lionsgate’s The Spy Who Dumped Me, the comedy toplined by Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. Susanna Fogel is directing the film, which is slated for release July 6, 2918. Co-written by Fogel and David Iserson, the pic centers on friends Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon), who get involved in an undercover mission after Audrey’s unassuming ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Sakhno will play Nadeja, a successful runway model and torturer/assassin tasked with eliminating Audrey and Morgan. The film is scheduled to shoot this summer. Sakhno will next been seen in Legendary’s sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising, with John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny and Adria Arjona, out February 23. The young actress is repped by Gersh and MJ Management.

Emily Carey, who can currently be seen as the young Diana in Warner Bros' Wonder Woman, has been cast as the young Anastasia in the upcoming live-action family comedy, Anastasia: Once Upon a Time . Set in 1917, the film is a re-telling of the classic story in which Anastasia Romanov escapes through a portal when her family is being threatened by Lenin and finds herself in the year 1988 befriended by a young American girl. Blake Harris is directing the film from his own screenplay with the original concept by Armando Guttierrez. Guttierrez, is producing the project with Eli Lipnik, Peter Lees and Bret Jones. Carey is repped by the Curtis Brown Group in London.