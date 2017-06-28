ITV Studios America is expanding its executive team with the hires of Jed Valdecantos as VP Scripted TV Development and Jim Dietle as VP Business and Legal Affairs.

Based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters, Valdecantos will report to EVP Creative Affairs Michael Azzolino, and Dietle will report to Tom Lane, EVP Business and Legal Affairs.

Valdecantos, who will share responsibility for overseeing the company’s development roster, most recently was Director of Original Scripted Programming at USA Network. During his tenure, he oversaw development of several drama projects including Graceland, Complications and Colony, including through series production. He also managed longtime current series Burn Notice and White Collar. Prior to his work in cable television, Valdecantos worked in the TV literary department at CAA.

Dietle will be charged with studio business affairs for ITV Studios America, from development through to production, as well as oversight of compliance, litigation, distribution and all deals for the studio. He most recently served as VP Business Affairs for ABC Studios, where he managed the business oversight for current programming and related affiliated network license agreements and breakage issues. He also handled production overall deals as well as development deals for script commitments and rights acquisitions.

“As our development and production operations are rapidly expanding, we are thrilled to welcome Jed and Jim at ITV Studios America,” said Philippe Maigret, President of ITV Studios America. “Their recognized experience, incredible industry relationships and innovative spirit will make our creative and business teams even stronger.”