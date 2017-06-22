EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Leal, who toplined the untitled Jenny Lumet drama pilot this season, is staying in the CBS/CBS Studios fold with a major series-regular role opposite Alan Cumming and Bojana Novakovic in the new drama series Instinct, which is set for a midseason premiere.

Leal will play a reconceived character which, in its original form, was played in the pilot by Khandi Alexander who is leaving the project.

Written by Michael Rauch based on the upcoming book by James Patterson, Instinct follows Dr. Dylan Reinhart (Cumming), a former CIA operative who is lured back to his old life by tenacious NYPD Detective Lizzie Needham (Novakovic) when she needs his help to stop a serial killer. Leal will play a friend of Lizzie’s who recently has been promoted to be their boss in the department.

Before landing the lead in the CBS Jenny Lumet drama pilot, Leal did stints on Supergirl and Hellcats. In features, she is known for her roles in Dreamgirls, Why Did I Get Married? and Addicted and will next be seen in Netflix’s Amateur. Leal is repped by Paradigm and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.