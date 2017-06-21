IMG has boarded international sales for Sandra Oh starrer Killing Eve, BBC America’s eight-episode dramatic thriller series written by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Story, which is set to debut in 2018 on BBC America, is based on the Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings and follows two fiercely intelligent women – a psychopathic assassin and the woman charged with hunting her down. BAFTA winner Waller-Bridge is lead writer and will exec produce with Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films.

Eve, which is played by Oh, is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade security services operative whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfil her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle is an elegant, talented psychopathic killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. The two have a mutual obsession with one another and ensue on an epic game of cat and mouse.

“This is a brilliant project from Phoebe, with a phenomenal team behind it,” said WME-IMG Partner Chris Rice. “Sid Gentle is an incredible partner and we look forward to working with them to bring Killing Eve to audiences around the world.”

Gentle said: “We are so excited about making the show and working with the extraordinary talent of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The team at WME-IMG couldn’t be better to work alongside.”

In addition to Killing Eve, IMG is handling international sales on a raft of adaptations from iconic Brit writer Agatha Christie for BBC, Beau Willimon’s eight-episode series The First for Hulu and Channel 4 and oversaw the successful international TV sales campaigns for The Night Manager as well as Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency in more than 190 countries.