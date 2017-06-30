Anna Culp, a feature EVP at Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment, is moving over to the TV side of the company as EVP at Imagine Television.

Culp, a 19-year Imagine veteran, is currently producing Imagine Television’s Genius anthology series for National Geographic Channel. Season one, which recently wrapped its first-season run, was about physicist Albert Einstein, with the upcoming Season 2 focused on artist Pablo Picasso.

“Anna is one of the best executives I’ve ever worked with – she has amazing taste and a deep passion and respect for writers and great stories,” said Imagine Television president Francie Calfo. I’m thrilled to have her on the Imagine Television team as we begin this new chapter of expansion and independence in television.”

After being based at20th Century Fox TV for a long time, Imagine Television last year went independent as parent company Imagine received a $100 million investment from Raine Group.

During her tenure in features at Imagine, Culp executive produced the latest installment of the Dan Brown series, Inferno, directed by Ron Howard and starring Tom Hanks. She also was an executive producer on the documentary Prophet’s Prey directed by Amy Berg for Showtime, an executive producer on Get On Up, directed by Tate Taylor for Universal Pictures, co-producer on Katy Perry: Part of Me 3-D, for Paramount Insurge and an Associate Producer on Ron Howard’s Angels and Demons for Sony Pictures. Additionally, she served as a production executive on Ron Howard’s Cinderella Man, starring Russell Crowe, and Da Vinci Code, starring Tom Hanks, as well as J. Edgar, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Clint Eastwood.

Culp joined Imagine Entertainment as the assistant to principal Grazer, and later served as Story Editor, Creative Executive, Director of Development, VP and SVP before being elevated to EVP in 2015. Films she worked on during this period include A Beautiful Mind, 8 Mile, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, Cinderella Man, Da Vinci Code, and J. Edgar.