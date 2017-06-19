Ildiko Enyedi’s On Body and Soul swooped up the Sydney Film Prize at the 2017 Sydney Film Festival on Sunday. The win follows up the Hungarian director’s Berlin Golden Bear win for the title in February earlier this year. The $60,000 cash prize for the “audacious, cutting-edge and courageous” film was awarded to Enyedi at the festival’s closing night gala ahead of the Australian premiere screening of Bong Joon-ho’s Okja. Other winners include Sascha Ettinger Epstein and Claire Haywood for their doc The Pink House; Mirene Igwabi fo her short Adele; Daniel Agdag for his animation Lost Property Office; and Michael Cusack for his stop motion animation After All.

FremantleMedia International has hired NBCU International veteran Nick Pawsey as its new VP of sales and distribution. He’ll report to Jamie Lynn, EVP, head of sales and distribution EMEA and will be responsible for expanding business across CEE, Russia and CIS as well asn continuing the company’s growth throughout the region and maximizing FMI’s content opportunities across all broadcasters and platform partners. Prior to joining FMI, Pawsey gained 15 years of international experience in content distribution and acquisitions having served most recently as director of sales, strategy and development and NBC Universal Int’l Television where he was responsible for the commercial strategy and development of NBCU’s channels.

All3Media International has scored deals for thriller Liar, starring Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffod, the six-part program that makes its UK debut on ITV this fall. The Two Brothers Pictures’ series has pre-sold to Australia’s Seven Network as well as to TVNZ in New Zealand. The series also sold to Dazzler for UK DVD. The new deal follows the recently announced acquisition of Liar by HBO Nordic, in a deal which also included six-part thrillers Clique and Rellik and by TF1 in France, which also acquired TXTV’s Innocent. Liar tells the story of a night that changes the lives of Laura Nielson (Froggatt) and Andrew Earlham (Gruffudd) forever. An initial attraction between them leads to a date but neither fully realises the far-reaching consequences that their meeting will have on each other or their families.

The International Film Festival & Awards Macao has announced a partnership with the Shanghai International Film Festival which will see the two festivals work on a joint effort to inject new ideas into the future development of the film industry. The cooperative agreement will aim to help foster exchange between the film industries of Macao and Shanghai and bring local film investment projects to the mainland and expand opportunities for the industry as well as encourage more film professionals to come to Macao for film locations. Last week, IFFAM announced that Protagonist Pictures CEO Mike Goodridge had been hired as artistic director for the festival.

BBC

The BBC has commissioned Remarkable Television to produce House of Games, a new celebrity late afternoon quiz hosted by Richard Osman. The 15×30 show, which will air on BBC Two, will see celebrities test their quiz knowledge in a succession of fast-paced entertaining rounds of knowledge-based games selected by Osman. He’ll cross-examine the celebs as they attempt to show off their quizzing skills with each show finishing with a quick fire round deciding the daily winner, culminating with the week’s champion crowned on Friday. Exec producers for Remarkable are Richard Hague and Tamara Gilder. It was commissioned by Dan McGolpin, BBC Controller of Programming and Daytime and Alex McLeod, Commissioning Editor BBC Daytime and Early-Peak.