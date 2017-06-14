IFC Films co-presidents, Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, today announced the promotions of Mark Boxer to EVP, sales and distribution, and Lauren Schwartz to SVP of publicity and promotions.

Boxer is a longtime New York distribution guru who originally cut his teeth in the trade at Victor Kaufman and Lewis Korman’s Savoy Pictures as a regional booker handling such releases as Minnie Driver’s breakout title Circle of Friends and Robert De Niro’s iconic directorial debut Bronx Tale. Following Savoy, his career flourished at Sony, and then Artisan Entertainment where he covered Central and East Coast film distribution and sales for over 50 markets. A key title he handled, was the label’s blockbuster title The Blair Witch Project ($140.5M). During his tenure at IFC he has collaborated closely Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, helping to revolutionize indie film distribution by pioneering the day and date model with theatrical exhibition. Boxer oversees theatrical, non-theatrical and Canadian distribution of all IFC Films, as well as those titles distributed under the Sundance Selects and IFC Midnight labels. Boxer has been the key architect behind the distribution strategy and release of the company’s biggest films, including Wakefield starring Bryan Cranston, Chuck starring Liev Schreiber and Elisabeth Moss; the critical Cannes premiere hit Personal Shopper with Kristen Stewart; the Oscar winning Boyhood, Michael Winterbottom’s The Trip series; and Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg’s award-winning documentary, Weiner.

As head of publicity and promotions for IFC Films, Sundance Selects and IFC Midnight, Lauren Schwartz has created and executed a number of promotional campaigns that have yielded not only critical acclaims, but awards as well. Her highlights include the Oscar-nominated 45 Years with Charlotte Rampling; the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning Boyhood; Oscar-nominated doc Finding Vivian Maier and Cannes Palme d’Or winner I, Daniel Blake. Prior to joining IFC Films, Schwartz was publicity director for Oscilloscope Laboratories, where she oversaw the publicity for all theatrical releases, including the multiple Oscar-nominee The Messenger.

“We’re proud to acknowledge the hard work and expertise of Mark and Lauren with these well-deserved promotions,” said Sehring and Schwartz in a statement. “They have been integral to establishing IFC Films’ reputation as a curator of outstanding independent cinema and a trusted and experienced partner to emerging and established talent.”