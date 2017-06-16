Erik Horine is leaving ICM Partners where he was a TV literary agent and partner. It is understood that he plans to become a manager.

The circumstances surrounding Horine’s departure are unclear. I hear the ICM Partners board was involved in the decision and it has to do with interpersonal interactions involving him and the agency’s zero tolerance policy. ICM Partners had no comment.

Horine had been at the agency for over a decade. He was part of ICM’s agent trainee program and served as a coordinator in the TV literary department before being promoted to agent in the department in 2009. Horine quickly established himself, building a roster of rising young writers and was made a partner in March 2016.