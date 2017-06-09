About 20 non-profits on both coasts are getting a boost from ICM Partners today, so if phone calls aren’t being returned right away this morning, you’ll know why.

The talent agency is holding a day of service for the community for organizations that support education, children’s health, environment, family social services, hunger and homelessness, senior citizens and veterans. The initiative was presented as part of the agency’s philanthropic arm, ICM Community Partners Foundation, to emphasize the importance of civil engagement and social responsibility.

Throughout the year, the agency supports programs that creates opportunities for families and youth in communities where employees live and work.