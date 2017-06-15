AT&T Audience Network’s drama series Ice has brought in veteran Ed Bernero as executive producer and showrunner for Season 2. He is expected to bring a steady hand to the Entertainment One-produced series, which hit some bumps during the filming of its first season.

Antoine Fuqua directed the opening episode of Ice, set in the underbelly of the L.A, and served as an executive producer but stepped down from day-to-day involvement halfway through production in Season 1.

Ice follows the Green family as they plunge into the underbelly of the Los Angeles diamond trade.

“Ed is an industry veteran who has worked on some of the most popular crime dramas on TV,” said Christopher Long, head of AT&T Audience Network. “We’re excited to bring him on and look forward to seeing how he drives and develops the storyline that ended with a cliffhanger in season 1.”

eOne also has produced Audience’s You Me Her and Rogue. Next for Audience is the debut of Mr. Mercedes.

Bernero recently created and ran the international drama series Crossing Lines. He previously served as showrunner on CBS’ Criminal Minds and co-created/executive produced spinoff Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior as well as NBC drama Third Watch.