Next month’s 68th quadrennial IATSE convention will be different from all those that preceded it: This year, for the first time, reporters won’t be allowed to attend.

“There will be no press credentials at all this year,” said IATSE spokesperson Katherine Orloff. “It’s a new policy, but it will be the standing policy from now on.” Daily updates on the proceedings, she said, will be posted on the convention’s website at IATSEconvention.com.

Asked why the press was being barred, she said: “There isn’t any reason for the press to sit there for a week. Anything that’s newsworthy that comes out of it will be available.”

This year’s convention will be held at the Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, FL, from July 17-21, where IATSE president Matt Loeb is expected to be re-elected. The convention will be proceeded by four days of general executive board meetings.

IATSE isn’t alone in barring reporters from its convention. The DGA convention later this month and the SAG-AFTRA convention in October also don’t allow reporters to attend.